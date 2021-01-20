Advertisement

Florida Senator Rick Scott on Paris Climate Agreement: ’a bad deal for Americans’

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to express the United States’ intent to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Paris Climate Agreement, signed in 2016, is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The agreement deals with greenhouse gas emission mitigation, adaptation and finance in an effort to limit global warming.

Following this executive order, Florida Senator Rick Scott release the following statement:

We all want to take care of our environment and protect it for generations to come, but we have to stop joining deals that are bad for America. President Biden is throwing the U.S. back into the Paris Agreement just to appease his liberal friends. This deal does nothing to hold real polluters, like Communist China and India, accountable and it unfairly puts American taxpayers on the hook. It was bad for America when Obama signed it and it’s still bad now.

Pres. Biden additionally canceled the Keystone XL pipeline as well as ordered federal agencies to start the process of reinstating environmental regulations that were reversed under Pres. Trump.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

