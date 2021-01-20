Florida State University Police searching for armed carjacking suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers with the Florida State University Police Department are searching for two suspects connected to an early morning armed carjacking on campus.

According to FSUPD, the carjacking happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Pensacola Street and Lorene Street.

Officers tell WCTV the victim is a current FSU student and was sitting in their vehicle when two masked men came up to the driver’s side door and showed handguns. The suspects then told the victim to get out of the vehicle.

The two men entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away from the parking lot, FSUPD says. The suspects were last seen driving south on Lorene Street, the victim told police.

FSUPD says the victim was not injured as a result of this crime. A little before 3 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department notified FSUPD that the car was located at 2502 Holton Street. TPD officers approached the vehicle, and the two suspects ran away before officers could stop them.

The suspects are described as two Black men in their early 20s. One of the victims is about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and wore a bandana on his face. The other victim is about 6 feet and 1 inch tall and has a “rounder” face. FSUPD says both suspects were wearing dark clothing and dark beanie caps.

If you have any information about this carjacking, reach out to the FSUPD investigator on the case at this number: 850-644-1750.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.