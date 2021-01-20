Former Pelham police officer facing federal charges after storming U.S. Capitol

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - A former South Georgia police officer has been arrested for his role in the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

58-year-old Michael Shane Daughtry was fired from the Pelham Police Department in recent months and, recently, the FBI used social media tips to bring federal charges against him.

Federal documents show Daughtry lives in Baker County but his ties to Pelham run deeper than first realized.

In the days since a mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, more than 100 people have been federally charged.

Posts from what now appears to be a deleted Facebook account help to tell the story of his role: One hinted at a desire to head to D.C., followed by selfies posted from President Trump’s January 4 rally in North Georgia and another on the now infamous day, with the incriminating caption “We just tore down the fence and stormed the capitol.”

Pelham Mayor James Eubanks reacted to the work on an officer who, documents say, called Daughtry and recorded him, admitting he was one of the first ones over the fence before backing off after getting pelted with a rubber bullet.

“I’m proud of our police force for what they did,” Mayor Eubanks said. “Our officers did a great job of identifying what was going on, seeing the issue and, of course, transmitting that information to the proper authorities to take care of what needed to be.”

Several people around town tell WCTV Daughtry had once worn the badge; Mayor Eubanks confirmed Daughtry had a short tenure on the force before being fired in late 2020 due to issues on social media.

Eubanks wouldn’t give any further details.

Meanwhile, Daughtry is out on bond, but without access to the internet or firearms. His charge for trespassing the capitol is a misdemeanor.

Daughtry turned himself into federal authorities in Macon on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.