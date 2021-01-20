Advertisement

Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day

A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration Ceremony for President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol during the Inauguration Ceremony for President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The group had different messages, with some signs focusing on Donald Trump and others talking about censorship.

One couple who spoke to WCTV said they drove from Jacksonville Tuesday night to voice their opinions at the Capitol. They say they know Donald Trump’s presidency is over and they don’t condone the violence seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6; however, they would like to see more of an investigation into possible election fraud.

Another man who drove up from Tampa says he is protesting censorship. He says he’s an introvert and always has been, but he was motivated to speak up after Trump was removed from Twitter.

The self-described libertarian says the removal of the app Parler from online stores also raises censorship concerns.

As of 12:50 p.m., the couple from Jacksonville left, and there were just four protesters left in front of the Capitol.

Law enforcement personnel are still present on roofs and several other places in the area.

