Jackson County death investigation after domestic disturbance

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man’s death is under investigation after a domestic disturbance call.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call Thursday, Jan. 14, on Maridale Road. They say the woman who called said she and her boyfriend started yelling at each other in the bedroom and he would not let her leave. She says they moved into the living room, where the argument turned physical. She says he tackled her to the ground and began to choke her.

Deputies report the woman, in an effort to defend and free herself, began to choke him until he passed out. According to deputies, she ran out of the home to the intersection of Maridale Road and Highway 90 and called 911. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found the man passed out in the living room.

Deputies called for medical assistance and did what life-saving measures they could until Jackson County Fire and Rescue arrived and took over, taking the unconscious man to the hospital.

They say he never regained consciousness and died the next day.

Investigators tell us they are waiting for the autopsy report. At this time, there is no more information available.

