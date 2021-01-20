Advertisement

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church celebrates Teacher Appreciation at Pineview Elementary

Members of Jacob Chapel Bethel Church gave a special thanks to the "unsung heroes" at Pineview...
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of Jacob Chapel Bethel Church gave a special thanks to the “unsung heroes” at Pineview Elementary School.

On Tuesday members of the Tallahassee church celebrated Teacher Appreciation Day for Pineview teachers. They served up breakfast and donated thousands of dollars worth of school supplies, as well as Amazon gift cards for every teacher.

Each educator also walked away with a special plaque, thanking them for the work they do every day.

As the old saying goes, it takes a village to support children. Principal Carmen Connor says this is one example of how that’s true, but amidst this difficult year the help is going even further.

“How we’re schooling in two different places, digitally and here in brick and mortar, things are stretched,” Connor said. “So this is extra special because this helps us to stretch our dollars, perhaps help keep our campus safe by buying cleaning supplies, which allows us to have things like this.”

This is the second year Jacob Chapel Bethel Church has “sponsored” Pineview, last year also helping to replenish school supplies at a time of the year they need it most.

The church also helped out Pineview families at the beginning of the year by making sure every student started with a backpack and supplies.

All the supplies were purchased through donations by the congregation. Jacob Chapel says they plan to continue helping to support Pineview families.

