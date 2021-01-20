Jefferson County Health Department: Limited supply causing delays for vaccine appointments

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Health Department says since a limited amount of coronavirus vaccines were allocated to the county, wait times for vaccination appointments in the coming weeks will be longer than they have been.

“DOH Jefferson is prepared and ready to vaccinate up to 400 residents per day,” the press release says. “However, our weekly vaccine allotment will be less than 120 for first doses.”

The health department says everyone that has already received the first shot will still be able to get their second shot on the date scheduled at their first appointment. This also applies to people who got their vaccine at Tallahassee Memorial Physician Partners Monticello, the department says.

The department says the Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccination site continues to operate, with help from Jefferson County Emergency Management, Jefferson County Fire Rescue and the Monticello Police Department. So far, more than 912 Jefferson County residents ages 65 and older have been vaccinated, in addition to the front line healthcare workers in the county, the health department says.

Between the county health department and Tallahassee Memorial Physician Partners Monticello, Jefferson County received more than 990 vaccines community-wide in the initial weeks of distribution.

According to the press release, the state is now issuing vaccines based on the percentage of 65 and older adults in each county.

“This will no doubt be a long process and ever-changing,” the release says. “As vaccines become more readily available and the vaccination population parameters change, we will adjust our system accordingly to serve Jefferson County in the best, most efficient way possible.”

The department says residents who are ages 65 and older who want to receive the vaccine should check with their primary care provider, local pharmacies and nearby hospitals to see if vaccine is available.

