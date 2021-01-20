Leon County Health Department updates plan for 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Health Department says it is working with the Leon County Division of Emergency Management to set up second dose appointments for people who received their first coronavirus vaccination dose from the health department.

According to the health department, the Everbridge mass notification system will be activated to let people know when to return for their second COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“It will be a phone call first followed by a text,” the health department’s press release says. “If clients confirm the call, it will not cycle through to a text message.”

The health department says receiving the second dose is a critical step in the COVID-19 vaccine process.

“Both doses are necessary to trigger the maximum immune response against COVID-19,” the release says.

The health department says people should be on alert for the call, and it’s giving the following tips:

Watch for phone calls or text messages with vaccine appointment information

Answer unknown numbers

Check the settings on your phone to ensure unknown callers will be accepted and not blocked

According to the release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says there is no maximum time between a first and second COVID-19 vaccine. The health department says this allows for a little more flexibility in scheduling.

People should get their second shot for the Moderna vaccine 28 days after their first shot, while the waiting period for the next shot of the Pfizer vaccine is 21 days.

“People are advised to get their second vaccination as close to the recommended three week or one-month interval as possible.

Below you’ll find the new second dose schedule for the Leon County Health Department’s vaccine clinic (this schedule overrides previous schedules and is the one that all second dose patients should follow):

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 Second dose of Moderna if you received your first dose on Dec. 26, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 Second dose of Moderna if you received your first dose on Dec. 29, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 Second dose of Moderna if you received your first dose on Jan. 9, 2021

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 Second dose of Moderna if you received your first dose on Jan. 2, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2021

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 Second dose of Moderna if you received your first dose on Jan. 12, 2021

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 Second dose of Moderna if you received your first dose on Jan. 16, 2021



The health department says people with second-dose appointments will need to bring a government-issued photo ID and their COVID-19 vaccination record card they received after the first dose.

All Leon County Health Department vaccination clinics operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Clinics are tentative based on vaccine supply and could change,” the release says.

Currently, clinics are located at the Municipal Way Administration Building at 2965 Municipal Way, but inclement weather and cold temperatures could change the location.

More updates on local vaccine distribution will be announced through the health department’s website or Twitter page.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.