Local expert weighs in on inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Locals experts are weighing in on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Doctor Elizabeth Goldsmith has been studying inaugurations for the past 20 years.

She told WCTV that some of the differences she’s noticed this inauguration was that now former President Donald Trump was not in attendance, something that hasn’t happened in more than 100 years.

Goldsmith says that despite everything that has gone on, today was a smooth inauguration day.

She added that there are normally about 20 different events that would happen, but due to COVID-19 and the safety precautions, this year there are about three or four, plus the virtual events.

“The big change is no parade, really, and no luncheon, which I’m a specialist at, and also going out to Arlington, that’s different,” Goldsmith explained. “They are going to come back to the White House around 3:30, so the former presidents will leave and Biden and Jill will essentially move in.”

As for what’s next, Goldsmith says the staff has been moved into the east and west wing, but a lot of planning will be involved in the coming week with Pres. Biden’s 100 Day Plan, and normally the vice president and president will have lunch together every week to talk about their plans for the country.

