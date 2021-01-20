Advertisement

Local expert weighs in on inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Locals experts are weighing in on the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Doctor Elizabeth Goldsmith has been studying inaugurations for the past 20 years.

She told WCTV that some of the differences she’s noticed this inauguration was that now former President Donald Trump was not in attendance, something that hasn’t happened in more than 100 years.

Goldsmith says that despite everything that has gone on, today was a smooth inauguration day.

She added that there are normally about 20 different events that would happen, but due to COVID-19 and the safety precautions, this year there are about three or four, plus the virtual events.

“The big change is no parade, really, and no luncheon, which I’m a specialist at, and also going out to Arlington, that’s different,” Goldsmith explained. “They are going to come back to the White House around 3:30, so the former presidents will leave and Biden and Jill will essentially move in.”

As for what’s next, Goldsmith says the staff has been moved into the east and west wing, but a lot of planning will be involved in the coming week with Pres. Biden’s 100 Day Plan, and normally the vice president and president will have lunch together every week to talk about their plans for the country.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Courtesy: FAMU
FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack

Latest News

SGMC drive-thru vaccinations.
SGMC expands vaccination sites to Berrien, Lanier counties
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate...
President Biden signs climate change executive orders
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a home fire on W. Georgia Street Wednesday...
TFD responds to home fire on W. Georgia Street, rescues cat
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day