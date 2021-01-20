Local students react to Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic inauguration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of people were extra thrilled by the history being made at Wednesday’s Inauguration as Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President of the United States.

Florida A&M University President, Dr. Larry Robinson tweeted a picture of Kamala Harris, along with the caption, “No words can describe!” as Vice President Harris is the first woman of color to be Vice President.

Those WCTV spoke with call it an inspiration.

As a graduate of an HBCU, Harris is giving other students, especially women, a sign of hope that they, too, can shatter the glass ceiling.

Yara Steele, a student at FAMU, said, “It’s representation. like, we see a woman of color and she went to an HBCU, like that’s what we can look up to.”

“I think each generation that comes after us, no matter if it’s while she’s in office, or to see her in history books. It’s like if she can do it, I can do that,” Branielle Edmonds, another FAMU student, said.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority also paid homage to Harris on Inauguration Day with Chuck Taylor shoes and white pearls.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said, “When you put on your pearls, it makes you feel empowered. It makes you feel like you’re going somewhere and you’re going to get something done.”

Williams-Cox is also a member of the AKA sorority.

She added that Kamala Harris becoming Vice President will give women of color at all ages a chance to see all that they can become.

“Don’t miss this moment it is significant. In fact, seize the moment, because we don’t know when this is going to come again, but we are going to be working hard to make sure it happens,” Williams-Cox said.

Wednesday, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority announced that they officially declared Jan. 20 as Kamala D. Harris Day.

