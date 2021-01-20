Mayor Dailey reflects on peaceful week at the Florida Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mayor John Dailey kicked off Wednesday’s press conference by congratulating the new President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He says he was thankful that the ceremony was peaceful, but said the transfer of power was not fully peaceful.

Dailey says the riots at the U.S. Capitol are a stark reminder of the challenges ahead.

“We are very fortunate that we have not had any events. In fact, it is a beautiful day in Tallahassee, as it has been all week. Having said that, we will remain vigilant throughout the evening and as long as we need to. We know that domestic terrorism is an issue we will face from this point forward,” said Dailey.

City Hall and the County Courthouse have been closed to the public since Friday; Mayor Dailey says it will be “back to business” tomorrow.

As for law enforcement presence and response, he says that’s up to those groups.

“Whether that means we slowly but surely transition into another state of affairs, or whether they keep it, that’s up to the law enforcement to decide based on the information that they have. But I do trust the law enforcement to make the right decisions,” said Dailey. “I know that the collective gets together, they reassess where we are in the community. They take all the intelligence they gather to heart, and they develop our plans moving forward.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.