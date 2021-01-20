Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: January 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a frosty and frozen morning in the upper-20s and low-30s, we had a delightful afternoon in the mid-60s, with abundant sunshine.

Wednesday will see a very weak front get to our area, then fall apart; it will bring some clouds, but that’s about it. Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the uppder-30s to low-40s, then a partly sunny afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s to right around 70.

Another weak system will bring mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and a slight chance of isolated showers, with temperatures ranging from a morning low in the mid-40s to an afternoon high near 70.

A wetter cold front will bring a good chance of showers on Friday, but still mild temperatures, from a low in the mid-50s to a high near 70.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and comfortable, with mid-50s to mid-60s on Saturday, then upper-40s to upper-60s on Sunday.

Next week will get warmer, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday then highs in the low-70s with a few showers possible.

