Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: January 19, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a frosty and frozen morning in the upper-20s and low-30s, we had a delightful afternoon in the mid-60s, with abundant sunshine.

Wednesday will see a very weak front get to our area, then fall apart; it will bring some clouds, but that’s about it. Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the uppder-30s to low-40s, then a partly sunny afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s to right around 70.

Another weak system will bring mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and a slight chance of isolated showers, with temperatures ranging from a morning low in the mid-40s to an afternoon high near 70.

A wetter cold front will bring a good chance of showers on Friday, but still mild temperatures, from a low in the mid-50s to a high near 70.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and comfortable, with mid-50s to mid-60s on Saturday, then upper-40s to upper-60s on Sunday.

Next week will get warmer, with lows in the 50s Monday and Tuesday then highs in the low-70s with a few showers possible.

A WETTER COLD FRONT WILL BRING A GOOD CHANCE OF SHOWERS ON FRIDAY, BUT STILL MILD TEMPS FROM A LOW IN THE MID 50S TO A HIGH NEAR 70. THE WEEKEND WILL BE PARTLY CLOUDY AND COMFORTABLE, WITH MID 50S TO MID 60S ON SATURDAY, THEN UPPER 40S TO UPPER 60S ON SUNDAY. NEXT WEEK WILL GET WARMER, WITH LOWS IN THE 50S MONDAY AND TUESDAY, THEN HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S, WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2021

Latest News

Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about NASA's findings as well as the local data, and what a...
NASA says 2020 was tied the warmest on record, but what about locally?
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 19, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 19, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Monday evening forecast.
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 18