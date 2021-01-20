Advertisement

NASA says 2020 was tied the warmest on record, but what about locally?

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three weeks have passed since the end of 2020, but more news on the climate front has come into view. NASA announced Jan. 14 that 2020′s global average temperature was tied 2016′s as the warmest on record.

The global average temperature was nearly 2 degrees F above the 1951-1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. The average did nudge just above the 2016 reading, but they said it was within the margin of error.

NOAA also released their findings on Jan. 14, but their methodology found that 2020 was the second warmest year behind 2016.

“NOAA scientists use much of the same raw temperature data in their analysis, but have a different baseline period (1901-2000) and methodology,” NASA said in their press release. “Unlike NASA, NOAA also does not infer temperatures in polar regions lacking observations, which accounts for much of the difference between NASA and NOAA records.”

As for Tallahassee, an official weather station that has been fixed at Tallahassee International Airport since 1940, 2020 was the fourth warmest year on record with an average annual temperature of 70.4 degrees F, according to data pulled from NOAA. In 2019, it was 0.2 degrees F cooler. The warmest year in Tallahassee was in 2015 where the average temperature was 71.7 degrees.

The global temperature anomaly since 1880 via NASA.
The global temperature anomaly since 1880 via NASA.(NASA GISS/Gavin Schmidt)

The temperature trend globally coincides with an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. There has also been an increase in Tallahassee since 1940, according to data pulled from NOAA.

The impacts of climate change will be felt in many parts of the world, including in the Big Bend and South Georgia. It will not only mean warmer temperatures for the area, but also warmer temperatures at night. The warming will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, as well as air conditioning usage. An increase in mosquito-borne illnesses is also expected with the warmer temperatures. There is also a greater likelihood of stronger hurricanes leading to heavier rain and greater surge on top of rising sea levels.

A way to slow down the rising temperatures would be to switch the energy portfolio to more renewable energy sources such as wind and solar as well as the use of electric vehicles. If changes aren’t made globally, greenhouse gases would continue to rise and the changes would have a greater impact on the Earth’s inhabitants.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released video from its December raid on the home of...
Charges emerge against Rebekah Jones, who claims to be “censored by the state of Florida”
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 18, 2021

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 19, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Jan. 19, 2021
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your Monday evening forecast.
Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Jan. 18
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: Jan. 18, 2021