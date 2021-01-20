NASA says 2020 was tied the warmest on record, but what about locally?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three weeks have passed since the end of 2020, but more news on the climate front has come into view. NASA announced Jan. 14 that 2020′s global average temperature was tied 2016′s as the warmest on record.

The global average temperature was nearly 2 degrees F above the 1951-1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. The average did nudge just above the 2016 reading, but they said it was within the margin of error.

NOAA also released their findings on Jan. 14, but their methodology found that 2020 was the second warmest year behind 2016.

“NOAA scientists use much of the same raw temperature data in their analysis, but have a different baseline period (1901-2000) and methodology,” NASA said in their press release. “Unlike NASA, NOAA also does not infer temperatures in polar regions lacking observations, which accounts for much of the difference between NASA and NOAA records.”

As for Tallahassee, an official weather station that has been fixed at Tallahassee International Airport since 1940, 2020 was the fourth warmest year on record with an average annual temperature of 70.4 degrees F, according to data pulled from NOAA. In 2019, it was 0.2 degrees F cooler. The warmest year in Tallahassee was in 2015 where the average temperature was 71.7 degrees.

The global temperature anomaly since 1880 via NASA. (NASA GISS/Gavin Schmidt)

The temperature trend globally coincides with an increase in greenhouse gas emissions. There has also been an increase in Tallahassee since 1940, according to data pulled from NOAA.

The impacts of climate change will be felt in many parts of the world, including in the Big Bend and South Georgia. It will not only mean warmer temperatures for the area, but also warmer temperatures at night. The warming will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, as well as air conditioning usage. An increase in mosquito-borne illnesses is also expected with the warmer temperatures. There is also a greater likelihood of stronger hurricanes leading to heavier rain and greater surge on top of rising sea levels.

A way to slow down the rising temperatures would be to switch the energy portfolio to more renewable energy sources such as wind and solar as well as the use of electric vehicles. If changes aren’t made globally, greenhouse gases would continue to rise and the changes would have a greater impact on the Earth’s inhabitants.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.