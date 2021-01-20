Pensacola man now facing charges for U.S. Capitol riot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - A Pensacola man is among the latest to be arrested and charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice website shows Jesus Rivera is facing four federal charges, including illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and disorderly conduct both inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Arrest records say Rivera uploaded a five-minute video to his Facebook page of a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol crypt. It shows his face and him trying to climb out of a window, according to the statement of facts filed by the FBI.

That Facebook page has since been deleted, arrest papers say.

The FBI’s statement of facts says Rivera uploaded two other videos to Facebook earlier the same day, including one in which he says “Hey guys, if you are on here, share this live because I am about to take my a** to the middle of the state capitol and see what’s going on, where they are trying to jump in.”

DOJ records show Rivera is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. central time.

The DOJ website shows at least eight Floridians have now been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

You can find the FBI’s statement of facts for this case at this link or below:

