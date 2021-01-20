President Biden signs climate change executive orders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As one of his first acts on climate change, the newly-sworn President Joe Biden signed executive orders that would rejoin a global climate agreement Wednesday evening.

The third executive order he signed would rejoin the United States with the Paris Climate Agreement, which his predecessor announced a withdrawal from in 2017.

Biden told the press Wednesday evening from the Resolute Desk that he wanted to “combat climate change in a way we haven’t done before.”

The executive order will be sent to the United Nations, and would take effect in 30 days.

The landmark climate agreement, adopted by 196 countries in December 2015, asks countries to limit greenhouse gas emissions enough to limit a global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F) compared to pre-industrial levels. Greenhouse gas emissions from burning carbon-based fuels are responsible for the warming of the planet as they act like a “blanket” to trap the heat in the atmosphere, causing the global temperature to increase. The higher greenhouse-gas content have also increased the acidity of the Earth’s oceans.

Biden was also expected to sign was an order to end the Keystone XL pipeline construction, and also revoke the oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments. It would discard or redo what the White House deems as “harmful” presidential proclamations, memos, or permits from then-President Trump, according to CBS News.

It would also reverse a decision that allowed land development in a few locations in the West and New England. The orders also direct federal agencies to “consider revising vehicle fuel economic and emissions standards,” according to CBS News.

On the updated White House website, a web page listed the Biden Administration’s priorities. Climate was one of them, and it said that he “will take swift action to tackle the climate emergency.”

“The Biden Administration will ensure we meet the demands of science, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution,” the statement continued.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D - W. Va.) said in a statement that he agreed that the US needed to rejoin the Paris Accord, but that it “must be improved to set all nations on the same stage and hold each to the same standards of accountability.”

Sen. Joe Manchin on Biden's Paris Agreement order:



"I also uphold my view that the Paris Agreement must be improved to set all nations on the same stage and hold each to the same standards of accountability." pic.twitter.com/7MT2oeO5Ga — Alexander Kaufman (@AlexCKaufman) January 20, 2021

Among the other executive orders signed included mask mandates on federal property, rejoining the World Health Organization, extending a freeze on federal student loan payments through Sept. 30, and ending the so-called “Muslim travel ban.”

