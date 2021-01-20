South Georgia pharmacy ramping up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - One private South Georgia pharmacy is setting up to help with the massive task of vaccinating the community.

The facility is partnering with the city of Hahira to provide the vaccine to hundreds of people over the course of three days.

At the city’s historic train depot, Chancy Drugs is now leaving its own mark on the community. Co-owner Hugh Chancy says about 200 people were vaccinated on Tuesday alone, some of which drove from as far as Atlanta nd parts of Florida for their own dose of immunity.

“We’re stepping up to help out because...everybody’s just running thin,” Chancy said.

Chancy says vaccine wait times across the region are lengthening and their goal is to relieve the burden faced by other medical providers without turning anyone away.

“The risk of getting the vaccination is, is much less than the risk of getting COVID and having complications,” said Chancy.

“The worst effects that I’ve seen of the vaccine so far is a sore arm,” said Paul Johnson, who got the vaccine. “But the side effects of COVID is sometimes death, so I’d rather have a sore arm.”

A native of Hahira for more than eight decades, Johnson says he felt relief after receiving his first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“It went great,” he said. “It didn’t hurt at all.”

And the same for Brooks County resident Catherine Simpson.

“It went very well, very easy, no pain at all whatsoever,” Simpson explained. “I felt it was important that I have it.”

The last chance for Tier 1-A citizens to get vaccinated at Hahira Square is Thursday. Vaccinations will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The team is aiming for 200 appointments each day.

