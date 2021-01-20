Tallahassee’s One Fresh Pillow sends pillows to National Guardsmen protecting U.S. Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After viewing pictures of those protecting the United States Capitol Building resting their heads on the floor, One Fresh Pillow, a Tallahassee-based company, chose to give back to the National Guard in D.C., donating their product, pillows, to them.

One Fresh Pillow sent 100 travel pillows, 30 sleep masks and 30 standard-sized pillows to D.C.

The pillows arrived in D.C. Tuesday and were handed out to the Capitol’s guardians.

Those at One Fresh Pillow were honored to give back to our nation’s heroes.

“Something as simple as sending up some pillows, and the response we’ve gotten from them and how appreciative they are, it’s been wonderful. My heart is so full because that’s the only way to describe it,” One Fresh Pillow owner, Adrianne Kautz, said.

