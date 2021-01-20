Advertisement

Tallahassee’s One Fresh Pillow sends pillows to National Guardsmen protecting U.S. Capitol

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After viewing pictures of those protecting the United States Capitol Building resting their heads on the floor, One Fresh Pillow, a Tallahassee-based company, chose to give back to the National Guard in D.C., donating their product, pillows, to them.

One Fresh Pillow sent 100 travel pillows, 30 sleep masks and 30 standard-sized pillows to D.C.

The pillows arrived in D.C. Tuesday and were handed out to the Capitol’s guardians.

Those at One Fresh Pillow were honored to give back to our nation’s heroes.

“Something as simple as sending up some pillows, and the response we’ve gotten from them and how appreciative they are, it’s been wonderful. My heart is so full because that’s the only way to describe it,” One Fresh Pillow owner, Adrianne Kautz, said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Courtesy: FAMU
FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack

Latest News

SGMC drive-thru vaccinations.
SGMC expands vaccination sites to Berrien, Lanier counties
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about climate...
President Biden signs climate change executive orders
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a home fire on W. Georgia Street Wednesday...
TFD responds to home fire on W. Georgia Street, rescues cat
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day