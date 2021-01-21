Advertisement

Bomb threat made at the Florida Capitol Building

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Capitol Building is now closed out of an abundance of caution to all employees until 9 a.m. Thursday after a bomb threat was made overnight regarding the Capitol. This information is according to an alert from the Florida Capitol Complex Communication Network.

According to the alert, the entire complex has been swept by law enforcement and K-9′s specializing in explosive detection.

As of 6:15 a.m., no explosives have been found, and nothing suspicious has been identified.

This is a developing story.

