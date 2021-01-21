Cairo woman loses 3 loved ones at same intersection, pushes for traffic light

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - After three of her loved ones were killed in separate incidents crossing the same intersection on foot in Cairo, Stacey Cowart is now advocating for a traffic light on U.S. Highway 84 near Mr. Chick and 3 Squares Diner.

Cowart grew up just one block away from what eventually became a deadly spot for two of her family members and one family friend, as they each set out for the other side of the road.

Cowart’s grandfather Tim Young, 57, was fatally struck while crossing U.S. 84 near Eighth Street, according to the Cairo Police Department, around 8 p.m. on October 26, 2012.

Within the same hour on September 26 of last year, Cowart’s 67-year-old family friend, Roy Myrick, was also hit and killed.

And on December 12, Cowart’s 45-year-old aunt, Betty Rachel Hurst, lost her life on her way across as well.

“I can’t cross this without thinking about, you know, about my Aunt and my Grandpa and Roy,” Cowart told WCTV Wednesday.

A gas station located at the intersection, Easy Stop, has been serving the area with fuel for about a decade, and the community with surveillance.

“I have seen most - almost three of them,” store owner Andy Patel said.

The deaths of Roy and Rachel were both captured by his cameras. Patel provided WCTV with the footage, but we chose not to share it.

“I think it’s just a very dangerous intersection, you know, because there is no red light,” he said, adding that he’s witnessed many more crashes there throughout the years.

But hitting so close to home, over and over, Cowart’s now pushing for a traffic signal and naming it “Rachel’s Red Light”.

“I don’t wanna see anybody else lose their life here,” she said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), 26 crashes were reported between First Avenue and Ninth Street over the last three years.

“U.S. 84, it’s a major four-lane route,” District Communications Specialist Nita Birmingham said. “So you really have to be so alert to everything around you.”

She says pedestrian fatalities statewide increased in 2020, and 14 people have already died in 2021.

The Department has launched a “See and Be Seen” campaign.

Birmingham refers to traveling on roadways like U.S. Highway 84 as a “partnership” between both drivers and pedestrians, saying a pedestrian should never assume a vehicle will slow down or stop for them, and a driver should never assume a pedestrian will not dart into the street.

“Anytime you’re talking about putting in a traffic signal, it requires what we call a ‘Traffic Engineering Study’,” Birmingham said.

That first step of the process must be requested by the local government, she says, since the City will have to pay to power it.

Cowart, already backed with signatures of more than 300 supporters, is hoping Cairo leaders might help bring her message to light.

You can donate to her cause here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.