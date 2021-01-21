Advertisement

Chiles cheerleading set to compete in state championships

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles cheerleading team is one of two Tallahassee teams getting ready to head to this weekend’s state competition.

The competitors on the 2017 state runners-up squad are now seniors who know this is their last chance to bring home the gold and say they’re using that season to drive them, and last weekend’s region title is the proof.

”It was definitely heartbreaking but I think this year we’re so much more prepared to take that next step and hopefully take home the win,” Ashlyn Pinner, a senior captain, said. “I’ve talked to them about how this could be the year, this could be the one that actually takes home that title and we could be the first team in Chiles history to win state.”

The 2021 FHSAA cheerleading championships are set to take place this Friday and Saturday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Florida High will join the Timberwolves at state.

