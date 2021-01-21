FAMU President receives first COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson is setting an example for the ‘FAMU-ly,’ getting his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Robinson is the first one to receive the COVID vaccine as the University begins rolling it out to eligible faculty, staff and students.

Following his vaccine Dr. Robinson said he was feeling good, adding that we can’t wait until February 19 when he’s scheduled to receive the second dose.

The university president received his vaccine Thursday morning, saying he wanted to set an example for the rest of the FAMU community to get theirs as soon as they’re eligible.

He says, doing so is the only way to keep the community, campus and churches safe.

“This has to send a message to all of them that this is okay,” Robinson said. “In fact beyond that, it’s essential if we’re going to get anywhere close to herd immunity.”

The COVID testing site at BRAGG Stadium has played a significant role in getting the Tallahassee community tested. The university said this week, they surpassed 200,000 tests administered.

Robinson said because of that work, they have put their name on a list to be considered for a vaccination location. That decision has not yet been made.

