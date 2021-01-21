Florida Legislator proposes renaming US 27 after former President Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 27 could soon become the Donald J. Trump Highway.

Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini says he intends to propose the amendment during the upcoming legislative session.

Sabatini tells WCTV, he believes the change is a fitting way to recognize former President Trump.

U.S. 27 is a nearly 500 mile highway that stretches from south Florida to the Panhandle.

“Highway 27 is one of the longest, most historic highways in the state and we think that’s a really fitting place, fitting road to name after the first Floridian President,” said Rep. Sabatini.

He says the amendment is currently being drafted, but it will be a part of the upcoming transportation bill that’s filed every year.

Some business owners along U.S. 27 have mixed reaction to his proposal.

Havana food truck owner Vickey Chandler of Vickey’s Kitchen says she is against the name change.

“Personally,I wouldn’t change it, I really don’t want them to change it to Donald Trump Highway but I mean I don’t think it would affect the travelers per say,” said Chandler.

A couple miles away, Suzanne Stevens, the owner of Enjoy Life Vintage Store, says she doesn’t believe the name change will make a difference.

“It’s still going to be a traveled highway. It’s an easier access in some ways to some parts of Georgia and Florida that can’t be accessed by I-10,” said Stevens.

Rep. Sabatini says as Republicans control the Florida House, there could be a lot of competing proposals on what to name after Trump.

“I think 27 is the best and it so happens to run through my district which is a district that Donald Trump won by 25 points so it means he’s very popular and I’m happy about that road as a selection point but there is going to be other ideas and I’m willing to listen to everybody and their proposals,” said Sabatini.

He says Florida should be the first state to rename a landmark after Trump and he’s confident the amendment will pass.

“It’s clear he needs at least a highway or some major landmark or feature in Florida as an honor to him because we don’t really get that many Presidents from Florida, it’s never happened,” said Sabatini.

Sabatini says if the bill is passed, we could see ‘Donald J. Trump Highway’ as early as next year.

