Florida State unveils full 2021 softball schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State softball team has unveiled its full 2021 schedule. The Seminoles’ season will begin on Thursday, February 11 against Florida A&M.

Overall, FSU will play 50 regular season games, with 27 of those at home. Following their game against FAMU, the Noles will play Memphis and Missouri as part of the JoAnne Graf Classic.

Florida State will host the Unconquered Invitational from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27 as Florida Gulf Coast and Southeast Louisiana make the trek to Tallahassee.

On March 5 and March 6, FSU will play rival Florida, with the first game on the road and the second game at home. Finally, the Noles finish their out of conference schedule when Arizona comes to town for a three-game series from March 11 to March 13.

The Noles released their 2021 ACC schedule last weekend, a slate that includes 38 regular season games, 16 of which will be played at JoAnne Graf Field.

