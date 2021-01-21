Advertisement

Former NFC football coach Price named next head coach at Ponte Vedra

The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former North Florida Christian head football coach Steve Price has been announced as the newest head coach at Ponte Vedra High School.

Price announced his departure from NFC in December, leaving the Eagles after nine years at the school, five of which were spent at the helm, leading NFC to the 2018 2A state championship.

The Sharks went 5-5 this past season, falling to Columbia in the first round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration

Latest News

The South Georgia all-stars took down the North Florida all-stars, 14-13, in the 2021 edition...
‘South Georgia football is a little bit different’: Georgia tops Florida in 2021 War of the Border, 14-13
Emotions ran high, and so did the drama, but at the end of the day, it was the Irwin County...
Twice as nice: Indians relish second-straight title, Trojans left to wonder ‘what if’
Irwin County celebrates their 2020 1A Public state titles.
Benyard’s three scores solidify second-straight state title for Irwin County in 27-19 win over Brooks County
Brooks County and Irwin County meet Monday at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium in the 1A...
LIVE BLOG: Irwin, Brooks battle it out for 1A public supremacy