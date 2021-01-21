Former NFC football coach Price named next head coach at Ponte Vedra

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former North Florida Christian head football coach Steve Price has been announced as the newest head coach at Ponte Vedra High School.

Price announced his departure from NFC in December, leaving the Eagles after nine years at the school, five of which were spent at the helm, leading NFC to the 2018 2A state championship.

The Sharks went 5-5 this past season, falling to Columbia in the first round of the playoffs.

