FSU Baseball releases full schedule

(WCTV)
By Chris Nee | Noles247
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State released their full schedule on Thursday. It is a 49-game schedule, with 36 games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and 13 games against non-conference opponents.

The Seminoles will open the season hosting North Florida. Opening Day will be February 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium, and the teams will play a doubleheader on February 20.

Florida State’s other non-conference series will be against Troy April 30-May 2.

The annual series against Florida will begin in Tallahassee on March 16, with FSU traveling to Gainesville on April 13. The annual match-up at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will not be played this season, despite Florida previously including it on their schedule release. The game at Florida is FSU’s only non-conference game away from Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU will host Mercer (March 2), USF (March 9), UCF (March 24), Jacksonville (April 6) and Stetson (April 27).

The Seminoles’ ACC portion of the 2021 schedule was previously announced. FSU’s home opponents will be Pitt (February 26-28), Virginia (March 5-7), Wake Forest (March 26-28), North Carolina (April 2-4), Boston College (April 16-18) and Clemson (May 14-16).

FSU will travel to Virginia Tech (March 12-14), Miami (March 19-21), Louisville (April 9-11), Georgia Tech (April 23-25), Notre Dame (May 7-9) and NC State (May 20-22).

Television and streaming options will be announced in the near future.

Season ticket holders will be given an opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Monday, January 25.

