FSU baseball won’t play Florida in Jacksonville this season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s baseball team won’t play the University of Florida in Jacksonville this season, according to FSU’s recently released baseball schedule.

Now, the teams will play each other twice in 2021, with the first matchup being held in Tallahassee on March 16 and the second showdown happening in Gainesville on April 13.

Originally, the Gators’ schedule indicated the two teams would play each other in its usual annual match-up at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville on March 30. However, when FSU’s schedule was released Thursday, the game in Jacksonville was omitted from the lineup.

FSU and Florida played just one game last year, a 2-0 win for the Noles in Gainesville, before the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find FSU baseball’s full 2021 schedule at this link.

