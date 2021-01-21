FSU expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida State University’s Tuesday evening COVID-19 vaccine update, the school announced that the list of those eligible to receive the vaccine has been expanded.

Retirees, employees and students who live outside of the Big Bend and Tallahassee region and those with courtesy appointments have been added to the list of eligible recipients.

“In any case, you must be 65 years of age or older,” the school said.

According to FSU, “a limited allocation of vaccine is being transferred to the University for vaccination of eligible current students and employees in the Tallahassee/Big Bend region who are age 65.”

The following people are now eligible to receive the vaccine at FSU:

Current full or part-time faculty age 65 or older

Current full or part-time staff age 65 or older (OPS, USPS, A&P, Executive Service)

Current full or part-time students age 65 or older

Current full or part-time faculty, staff or students age 65 or older in the FAMU/FSU College of - Engineering

Retirees

Courtesy appointments, unless otherwise specified above

Employees and students residing outside of the Tallahassee/Big Bend region

The vaccines, which are given in two separate doses, are distributed at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center and are offered by appointment only.

“Individuals who have the opportunity and would like to vaccinate outside the University are encouraged to do so,” the school said.

Those with questions about registration or the vaccination process can e-mail HR-COVID19@fsu.edu.

