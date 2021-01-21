Advertisement

FSU sets date for spring game

(WCTV)
By Brendan Sonnone
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State set a date for its annual spring football game. The Seminoles will have the intrasquad scrimmage on April 10.

No other information on the game -- such as attendance policy, time, etc. -- was mentioned in the initial announcement. We will post an update when that information is made public.

A start for spring practice has not been announced at this time. FSU did have a capacity limit during the 2020 regular season and also had a mask policy in place that became stricter as the season went on.

FSU started winter conditioning drills last week.

This will mark the first spring game under Mike Norvell, as spring practice was cancelled three practices in due to the pandemic.

The NCAA plans to make on-campus visits for recruits permissible again on April 15.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration

Latest News

The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
Former NFC football coach Price named next head coach at Ponte Vedra
The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 57-36, Wednesday night at...
Lincoln boys roll at Leon, 57-36
Chiles cheerleading set to compete in state championships
The Chiles cheerleading team is one of three Tallahassee teams getting ready to head to this...
Chiles cheerleading set to compete in state championships