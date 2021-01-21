FSU sets date for spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State set a date for its annual spring football game. The Seminoles will have the intrasquad scrimmage on April 10.

No other information on the game -- such as attendance policy, time, etc. -- was mentioned in the initial announcement. We will post an update when that information is made public.

A start for spring practice has not been announced at this time. FSU did have a capacity limit during the 2020 regular season and also had a mask policy in place that became stricter as the season went on.

FSU started winter conditioning drills last week.

This will mark the first spring game under Mike Norvell, as spring practice was cancelled three practices in due to the pandemic.

The NCAA plans to make on-campus visits for recruits permissible again on April 15.

