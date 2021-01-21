Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, two Georgia congressmen have released statements on the presidential transition. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) deemed the inauguration a “day of hope” for the county and Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08) called the presidential transition a “tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.”

You can read their full statements below.

Rep. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) wrote:

The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a new beginning for our democracy and a day of hope for America. I was moved by President Biden’s speech about bringing Americans together and ending this ‘uncivil war.’ I truly believe in his ability to lead us out of this dark chapter in our history into a new one where truth, diversity, and democracy are celebrated, not denigrated.

Kamala Harris has made history today as the first woman, Black person, and South Asian person to hold the office of Vice President. I am filled with joy thinking of all the young girls around the nation who now see themselves represented in one of the highest offices in the land. It cannot be understated that our diversity and differences strengthen the fabric of our nation and are integral to our future success.

Now, Mr. President and Madam Vice President, let’s get back to work to crush the virus and rebuild our economy for this bright new era in American history.

Rep. Scott wrote:

This morning, I attended the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol to bear witness to the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, and I’d like to extend formal congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Biden has vowed to work for all Americans, and if he holds to that promise, America will prosper. More unites us than divides us as Americans, and I will continue to fight for policies that make our state and country a better place for everyone.

I’d also like to thank the thousands of law enforcement and National Guard who provided security for the inauguration today and throughout the National Capital Region this past week. Our prayers remain with them as they complete their missions and travel home.

Once again, I’d like to extend deep gratitude to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their relentless work for the American people. The Trump Administration’s work to deliver tax reform, grow the economy, bolster our national security, broker foreign peace deals, and counter Chinese aggression will positively impact our nation for years to come. I thank them and their families for their service to our country and wish them the best in their next chapters.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.