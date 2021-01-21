Advertisement

LCSO warning residents of scam caller demanding money in exchange for not being arrested

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about being contacted by scam...
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about being contacted by scam callers.(KMVT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about being contacted by scam callers.

The LCSO says a person has been calling around identifying themselves as an employee of the Office and demanding money in exchange for not being arrested.

“This is the work of scammers!” LCSO warns. “No one from the Sheriff’s Office will never demand money in exchange for not being arrested.”

If you receive a call like this, do not send money or provide the caller with any personal information.

If in doubt about a call, LCSO encourages to call their investigators to answer any questions by them calling (229) 671-2950.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Courtesy: FAMU
FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event

Latest News

As a new president got sworn in, members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee...
Tallahassee Community Action Committee rallies to ring in new presidency
In Florida State University’s Tuesday evening COVID-19 vaccine update, the school announced...
FSU expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list
The Florida Department of Health-Leon has updated their COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule...
Leon County DOH releases updated COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule for second dose
SGMC drive-thru vaccinations.
SGMC expands vaccination sites to Berrien, Lanier counties