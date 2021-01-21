LCSO warning residents of scam caller demanding money in exchange for not being arrested

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports about being contacted by scam callers.

The LCSO says a person has been calling around identifying themselves as an employee of the Office and demanding money in exchange for not being arrested.

“This is the work of scammers!” LCSO warns. “No one from the Sheriff’s Office will never demand money in exchange for not being arrested.”

If you receive a call like this, do not send money or provide the caller with any personal information.

If in doubt about a call, LCSO encourages to call their investigators to answer any questions by them calling (229) 671-2950.

