Leon County DOH releases updated COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule for second dose

The Florida Department of Health-Leon has updated their COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule...
The Florida Department of Health-Leon has updated their COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule for those receiving their second dose of the vaccine.(KALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health-Leon has updated their COVID-19 vaccine appointment schedule for those receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is now no maximum time to wait between a first and second COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Leon DOH, people should get their second shot for the Pfizer vaccine three weeks after their first shot; for the Moderna vaccine, one month.

People are advised to get their second vaccination as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval as possible.

Their new appointment schedule is as follows:

Jan. 23: 2nd dose Moderna if you received 1st dose on Dec. 26, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Jan. 28: 2nd dose Moderna if you received 1st dose on Dec. 29, 2020 or Dec. 31, 2020

Jan. 30: 2nd dose Pfizer if you received 1st dose on Jan. 9

Feb. 2: 2nd dose Moderna if you received your 1st dose on Jan. 2 or Jan. 5

Feb. 9: 2nd dose Moderna if you received your 1st dose on Jan. 12

Feb. 13: 2nd dose Moderna if you received your 1st dose on Jan. 16

Appointments take place at 2965 Municipal Way.

The Everbridge mass notification system notify people about when to return for their second dose of the vaccine.

People with second-dose appointments at DOH-Leon will need to bring a government-issued photo identification card and their COVID-19 vaccination record card that they received after the first dose and are advised to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment.

