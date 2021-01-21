Leon County, The Village Square partnering for weekly ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ virtual series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County and The Village Square have partnered to hold a weekly ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ series to address virus concerns in the region.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, the Leon County Department of Health, the City of Tallahassee, Capital Regional Medical Center, Bond Community Health Center and Neighborhood Medical Center will provide input for the community update.

The series, which will be held via Zoom every Friday, will feature a different topic and is free and open to all.

The ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ series begins Jan. 22 with a discussion held by Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Chief Integration Officer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare & Capital Health Plan Dr. Dean Watson, CEO at Bond Community Health Center, Inc. Dr. Temple O. Robinson, Health Officer at the Leon County Department of Health Claudia Blackburn, MPH, RN, Chief Medical Officer at Capital Regional Medical Center Dr. Trey Blake and CEO at Neighborhood Medical Center Jeanne Freeman.

Those who plan to attend are asked to submit questions ahead of time via e-mail at PR@TMH.ORG and to participate in the live Q&A Friday.

You can register for the event here.

