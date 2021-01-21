Advertisement

Leon County, The Village Square partnering for weekly ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ virtual series

Leon County and The Village Square have partnered to hold a weekly State of COVID-19 in Leon...
Leon County and The Village Square have partnered to hold a weekly State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ series to address virus concerns in the region.(Leon County)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County and The Village Square have partnered to hold a weekly ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ series to address virus concerns in the region.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, the Leon County Department of Health, the City of Tallahassee, Capital Regional Medical Center, Bond Community Health Center and Neighborhood Medical Center will provide input for the community update.

The series, which will be held via Zoom every Friday, will feature a different topic and is free and open to all.

The ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ series begins Jan. 22 with a discussion held by Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Chief Integration Officer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare & Capital Health Plan Dr. Dean Watson, CEO at Bond Community Health Center, Inc. Dr. Temple O. Robinson, Health Officer at the Leon County Department of Health Claudia Blackburn, MPH, RN, Chief Medical Officer at Capital Regional Medical Center Dr. Trey Blake and CEO at Neighborhood Medical Center Jeanne Freeman.

Those who plan to attend are asked to submit questions ahead of time via e-mail at PR@TMH.ORG and to participate in the live Q&A Friday.

You can register for the event here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Courtesy: FAMU
FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event

Latest News

Local leaders in Tallahassee are weighing in on Wednesday’s historic inauguration to share what...
Local leaders react to President Biden, Vice President Harris’ inauguration
A resident at Tapestry Senior Living
Tapestry Senior Living - Walden resident injured following cigarette, fire incident
As a new president got sworn in, members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee...
Tallahassee Community Action Committee rallies to ring in new presidency
In Florida State University’s Tuesday evening COVID-19 vaccine update, the school announced...
FSU expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list