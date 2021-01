TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 57-36, Wednesday night at Leon High School.

The Trojans improved to 6-5 with the win and have now won two of their last three games.

The Lions fall to 2-6 and have lost four straight.

You can watch highlights from Wednesday’s game in the video player above.

