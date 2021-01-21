Local leaders react to President Biden, Vice President Harris’ inauguration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local leaders in Tallahassee are weighing in on Wednesday’s historic inauguration to share what it means to them.

Florida A&M University’s football coach, Willie Simmons, said he witnessed something special as Vice President Kamala Harris swore her oath.

Simmons’ daughter, Shailoh, joined her.

“So today with Vice President Harris standing there and taking that oath, it gives my daughters hope that when we tell them that they can be anything they want to be, that there’s truth behind it,” Simmons said.

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Tia Thorpe, said she was overwhelmed with emotions watching her sorority sister become the first female, African American and South Asian person to become vice president.

Thorpe said, “It’s just a very proud moment, and that’s why I know I was very very emotional and it just makes you cry.”

Lieutenant Anglie Hightower with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said, “There’s hope that this nation will change. That this nation will be better, that as a people we’re gonna come together, we’re going to overcome the evil and the obstacle that have been set in place.”

For these leaders, the future seems bright.

“I believe that better days are ahead and I think my daughter will be able to look back at 10-15 years and today will have change the trajectory of her life in a positive way,” Lt. Hightower added.

While most people WCTV spoke with say they’re excited about the transition, they acknowledge that there’s still a lot of work to do and hope that President Biden and Vice President Harris can unite the American people.

