Advertisement

Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court

Friends of Daniel Baker say he was speaking in hyperbole in his social media posts
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help from the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol will remain in custody for now.

Daniel Baker and his attorney appeared in court Thursday morning asking a federal judge to dismiss the charges, claiming there was not sufficient probable cause to make the arrest.

Baker’s attorney, Randy Murrell, argued in a filing Wednesday, that the alleged threats were “the product of the heated political dialogue” and the FBI did not show “an intent to immediately inflict injury.”

Murrell also argued if the charges stand, Baker deserved to be released from jail to await trial.

The hearing lasted for two hours. Baker appeared in court via video link from the Federal Detention Center and remained handcuffed throughout the hearing.

Baker’s roommate, his landlord and a longtime friend all testified on his behalf, saying he was speaking in hyperbole and never intended to carry out the threats.

His landlord described Baker as “considerate” and the “best tenant she’s had in 50 years.”

District Court Judge Michael Frank did not make any rulings in court but said he would release his decision later in writing. It’s not clear if that will happen later in the day or in the days ahead.

Baker was arrested last week after authorities discovered a flyer titled “A Call to Arms January 20!” on multiple social media posts on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration

Latest News

The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 57-36, Wednesday night at...
Lincoln boys roll at Leon, 57-36
The Chiles cheerleading team is one of three Tallahassee teams getting ready to head to this...
Chiles cheerleading set to compete in state championships
FILE - In this April 2, 2015 file photo, Dr. Salomon Melgen arrives at the Martin Luther King...
Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen gets clemency from Trump in Medicare fraud
Tyler Boyette is wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping and stalking, according to TPD.
Thomasville police looking for suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping and stalking