Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol will remain in custody for now.

Daniel Baker and his attorney appeared in court Thursday morning asking a federal judge to dismiss the charges, claiming there was not sufficient probable cause to make the arrest.

Baker’s attorney, Randy Murrell, argued in a filing Wednesday, that the alleged threats were “the product of the heated political dialogue” and the FBI did not show “an intent to immediately inflict injury.”

Murrell also argued if the charges stand, Baker deserved to be released from jail to await trial.

The hearing lasted for two hours. Baker appeared in court via video link from the Federal Detention Center and remained handcuffed throughout the hearing.

Baker’s roommate, his landlord and a longtime friend all testified on his behalf, saying he was speaking in hyperbole and never intended to carry out the threats.

His landlord described Baker as “considerate” and the “best tenant she’s had in 50 years.”

District Court Judge Michael Frank did not make any rulings in court but said he would release his decision later in writing. It’s not clear if that will happen later in the day or in the days ahead.

Baker was arrested last week after authorities discovered a flyer titled “A Call to Arms January 20!” on multiple social media posts on Facebook.

