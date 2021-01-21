Advertisement

Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester.

Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, says it flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee police are on the scene of an injury accident on the 3100 Block of West Tennessee...
Tallahassee Police investigating fatal crash on West Tennessee Street
According to Leon County Court documents, former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah...
Rebekah Jones makes first appearance in court, released on bond
Jeremiah Bruce, 26, died from his injuries after a car hit him while he crossed North Monroe...
Family of hit and run victim and local doctors give perspective on life support
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Courtesy: FAMU
FAMU Marching 100 to perform in ‘We Are One’ Presidential Inaugural Event

Latest News

Local leaders in Tallahassee are weighing in on Wednesday’s historic inauguration to share what...
Local leaders react to President Biden, Vice President Harris’ inauguration
A resident at Tapestry Senior Living
Tapestry Senior Living - Walden resident injured following cigarette, fire incident
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol
Leon County and The Village Square have partnered to hold a weekly State of COVID-19 in Leon...
Leon County, The Village Square partnering for weekly ‘State of COVID-19 in Leon County’ virtual series
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics