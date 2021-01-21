New details on bomb threat at Florida state Capitol emerge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man arrested for falsely reporting a bomb has since been released from jail on bond.

the Capitol remained closed until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Tallahassee Police Department said they did have K-9 units do a full sweep inside and outside the building.

No bombs were found.

According to arrest documents, police received a call from The Corner Pocket right around midnight.

An employee at the bar overheard a man talking about having a bomb that was going to go off at 8 a.m. at the Capitol.

They became concerned and reported it to the police, who arrested Clark.

Thursday morning, several state and local agencies patrolled the State Capitol, including the joint Terrorism Task Force.

Employees who work at the Capitol told WCTV that they received a notification from Capitol Police just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The message came as a shock, but many were just thankful that nothing happened.

John Dietz, an employee at the Capitol, said, “You just think it’s another day, and then you never know when you wake up and then this. You ain’t working, you can’t go in to the building, everything is shut down. You can see it’s just quiet around here, so...”

Both the Florida Department of Law Enforce and TPD are now urging everyone that if you see something, say something.

Clark is now facing charges of false report of a bomb, a second degree felony.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.