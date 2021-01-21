Advertisement

SGMC expands vaccination sites to Berrien, Lanier counties

SGMC drive-thru vaccinations.
SGMC drive-thru vaccinations.(WALB)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) has announced the expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to the Berrien and Lanier campuses beginning Monday.

The hospital said vaccinations will be by appointment only and recipients must meet the qualifications outlined by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Appointments can be made online.

Current eligibility for the vaccine includes:

  • Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
  • Adults aged 65 and their caregivers
  • Law enforcement, firefighters and first responders

After receiving the first shot, patients will be scheduled for their second shot.

SGMC Berrien Campus is located at 1221 East McPherson Avenue in Nashville. The SGMC Lanier Campus is located at 116 West Thigpen Avenue in Lakeland.

SGMC also offers a regional vaccination drive-thru site at its main hospital in Valdosta.

As of Wednesday, the health system had provided more the 3,000 people with a vaccination.

