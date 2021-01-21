Advertisement

Tallahassee Community Action Committee rallies to ring in new presidency

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a new president got sworn in, members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee celebrated with their “Rally to Ring in 2021″ event.

The incoming administration’s promise of unity and change is not taken lightly.

Rally to Ring in 2021 organizer, Trish Brown, says she needs to see results from whoever is in power.

“Just making sure that our president, new president and our vice president is aware that we are watching you, we are watching you and making sure you do what the people want,” Brown said.

The group wants racial justice and police reform.

“We’re still dying, we are still being genocide, we are still being shot, we are still being harassed in our communities, we are still being followed every time we step out the door,” Brown added.

What they believe the solution is something with “teeth.”

Brown explained, “We need something that has teeth, that is going to have power, that is going to make change, which is why we need a citizens police accountability council.”

WCTV reached out to the City who says next week, one of their agenda items is that Citizens Review Board, so it will be addressed then.

Organizers said their focus is on celebrating a new presidency while asking their fellow neighbors to come together in this “new year.”

In the meantime, the group said they will continue to organize events as they wait for change not only from the White House, but also from the Capital City.

