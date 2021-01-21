Tapestry Senior Living - Walden resident injured following cigarette, fire incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A resident at Tapestry Senior Living - Walden has been injured following an incident involving a cigarette fire at the community.

According to Tapestry managers, the resident was smoking on a patio when their cigarette apparently sparked a fire.

“The resident was alert and oriented when she left the community. She has since been transported to a medical facility for treatment and observation,” Tapestry said.

The fire is under investigation.

WCTV has reached out to the Tallahassee Fire Department for more information, but has not heard back.

