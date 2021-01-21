TFD responds to home fire on W. Georgia Street, rescues cat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a home fire on W. Georgia Street Wednesday afternoon.

TFD crews from Stations 1 and 2 arrived on scene and rescued a pet cat that was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

