TFD responds to home fire on W. Georgia Street, rescues cat

The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a home fire on W. Georgia Street Wednesday...
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a home fire on W. Georgia Street Wednesday afternoon.(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a home fire on W. Georgia Street Wednesday afternoon.

TFD crews from Stations 1 and 2 arrived on scene and rescued a pet cat that was inside of the home at the time of the fire.

Crews from Stations 1 & 2 are at a fire on W. Georgia St. They were able to rescue the family’s cat.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

