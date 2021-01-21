Advertisement

Thomasville police looking for suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping and stalking

Tyler Boyette is wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping and stalking, according to TPD.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department issued an alert Thursday morning asking for help locating a suspect.

Tyler Boyette is wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping and stalking, according to TPD.

Boyette is wanted on charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 14.

If you have any information on the case or his whereabouts, call the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 225-4151 or contact the Investigations Division, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

