Advertisement

US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuclear treaty with Russia

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The proposal was being communicated to Russian officials, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.

The treaty is set to expire in February and is the last remaining agreement constraining U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration

Latest News

In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden discusses COVID-19 response
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office...
Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for “dehumanization”
People and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used...
Twin suicide bombings rock central Baghdad, at least 32 dead