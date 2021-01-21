Advertisement

‘You’re going to know everything about them’: Alameda, Seminoles embracing four-game conference series in 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday morning, the Florida State softball team released their full 2021 slate, after their conference scheduled had dropped over the weekend.

In all, it’s a schedule that’s set for 50 games, 38 of which are ACC games and come the conference portion of the season, the Seminoles will be tasked with facing teams four times over a weekend instead of playing the more traditional three-game series.

It’s a challenge FSU head coach Lonni Alameda says she’s looking forward to, saying it’ll breed just that much more familiarity with the opposition.

“I love the three-game series. I love the Super Regional format. I love trying to be the smarter team on day three,” Alameda said Thursday in the season’s first press availability. “Now, we’re talking one extra game, right. So, you’re talking about four games knowing each other. You’re going to know exactly how people warm up, you’re going to know everything about them; what they eat for breakfast, what coffee order they have. You’re going to know everything about them, because we’re playing them so much, and I think that’s really fun and our kids are pretty excited about that.”

FSU’s season is set to start on Thursday, February 11 at JoAnne Graf Field against Florida A&M.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021
Following the Wednesday inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Georgia Congressmen release statements on President Biden, Vice President Harris inauguration

Latest News

FSU sets date for spring game
FSU sets date for spring game
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
Former NFC football coach Price named next head coach at Ponte Vedra
The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 57-36, Wednesday night at...
Lincoln boys roll at Leon, 57-36