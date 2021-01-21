‘You’re going to know everything about them’: Alameda, Seminoles embracing four-game conference series in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday morning, the Florida State softball team released their full 2021 slate, after their conference scheduled had dropped over the weekend.

In all, it’s a schedule that’s set for 50 games, 38 of which are ACC games and come the conference portion of the season, the Seminoles will be tasked with facing teams four times over a weekend instead of playing the more traditional three-game series.

It’s a challenge FSU head coach Lonni Alameda says she’s looking forward to, saying it’ll breed just that much more familiarity with the opposition.

“I love the three-game series. I love the Super Regional format. I love trying to be the smarter team on day three,” Alameda said Thursday in the season’s first press availability. “Now, we’re talking one extra game, right. So, you’re talking about four games knowing each other. You’re going to know exactly how people warm up, you’re going to know everything about them; what they eat for breakfast, what coffee order they have. You’re going to know everything about them, because we’re playing them so much, and I think that’s really fun and our kids are pretty excited about that.”

FSU’s season is set to start on Thursday, February 11 at JoAnne Graf Field against Florida A&M.

