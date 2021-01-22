Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Biden Administration’s economic plans will hurt hardworking American families’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida Senator Rick Scott spoke on the Senate Floor regarding the Biden Administration’s proposed economic plans.

The plans, proposed by the U.S. Department of Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen and the Biden Administration, included ”excessive government spending, higher taxes and increased regulation,” according to the senator.

In the release, Sen. Scott is said to “keep fighting every day for policies that truly serve and support hardworking American families and ensure a strong economic future for our nation.”

Sen. Scott’s full speech can be viewed below.

