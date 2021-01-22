Chef Albert’s Easy Egg Bake
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this easy-to-prepare breakfast dish on the WCTV set.
INGREDIENTS
- 12 eggs
- 1-pound cheese, grated
- 2 cups cottage cheese
- ¼ cup flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ cup butter, melted
METHOD
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9 x 13 dish with oil or butter. Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl and pour the mixture into the well oiled 9 x 13 dish. Place the dish into the oven and allow to bake for 35-40 minutes or until the mixture is cooked completely. Serve and enjoy!
Chef’s note: · This dish is perfect to prepare ahead and bake the next day or completely cook and reheat.
