Chef Albert’s Easy Egg Bake

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chef Albert Schmid from Keiser University showcased this easy-to-prepare breakfast dish on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

  • 12 eggs
  • 1-pound cheese, grated
  • 2 cups cottage cheese
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ cup butter, melted

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9 x 13 dish with oil or butter. Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl and pour the mixture into the well oiled 9 x 13 dish. Place the dish into the oven and allow to bake for 35-40 minutes or until the mixture is cooked completely. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s note: · This dish is perfect to prepare ahead and bake the next day or completely cook and reheat.

