Chiles boys bounce back for 77-68 win over St. John Paul II

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles Timberwolves boys basketball team defeated the St. John Paul II Panthers, 77-68, Thursday night at Chiles High School.

With the win, Chiles improved to 8-4 and have won seven of their last eight games.

The loss drops JPII to 2-7 on the season. The Panthers have dropped three of their last four contests.

