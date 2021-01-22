Advertisement

Chiles boys bounce back for 77-68 win over St. John Paul II

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chiles Timberwolves boys basketball team defeated the St. John Paul II Panthers, 77-68, Thursday night at Chiles High School.

With the win, Chiles improved to 8-4 and have won seven of their last eight games.

The loss drops JPII to 2-7 on the season. The Panthers have dropped three of their last four contests.

You can see highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A small number of protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol during the Inauguration...
Handful of protesters gather at Florida State Capitol on Inauguration Day
Deputy Peter Heneen, 29, was charged with making written threats to kill, conduct a mass...
Sheriff: Fla. deputy charged with threats after US Capitol attack
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 20, 2021

Latest News

The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the Leon Lions, 57-36, Wednesday night at...
Lincoln boys roll at Leon, 57-36
The North Florida Christian Eagles boys basketball team defeated St. John Paul II, 56-47,...
NFC boys down St. John Paul II in road test, 56-47
The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers, 54-39, at FAMU...
Lincoln boys snap two-game skid with 54-39 win at FAMU DRS
The Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Valwood Valiants, 59-54, Tuesday night...
Brookwood boys notch senior night victory, 59-54, over Valwood