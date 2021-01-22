Advertisement

Congressman Crist proposing bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal for riot protection

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We all probably remember the viral video of brave officer Eugene Goodman fending off rioters at the U.S. Capitol building.

Now, a bill is being proposed to reward him a Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts.

Congressman Charlie Crist says Goodman put his life on the line to save others and feels he should be treated as a hero.

Ever since Goodman’s selfless act of leading rioters away from the senate chambers, he has been showered with praised.

He escorted Vice President Harris during the inauguration and has since been promoted to Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant of Arms.

But, Rep. Crist, along with two other representatives. feel he deserves more, a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the country.

“By protecting those senators by essentially using himself as bait to lower the riders away from the senators. I mean just such a selfless, gracious, courageous act,” said Rep. Crist.

The three representatives have proposed a bill to give good man this honor, and Rep. Crist said he doesn’t see why anyone would be against awarding a man he says provided “a light on one of the country’s darkest days.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
Police scene from a reported bomb threat at a motel on Silver Slipper Lane in Tallahassee, FL...
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office say it made an arrest following a months-long narcotics...
LCSO finds cocaine, handgun, other drug paraphernalia following narcotics investigation
U.S. Highway 27 could soon become the Donald J. Trump Highway.
Florida Legislator proposes renaming US 27 after former President Trump

Latest News

Early Friday morning, the Marianna Police Department says it responded to a burglary at...
Marianna Police Department investigating after early morning burglary at Paramore’s Pharmacy
Hank Aaron has died at the age of 86.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Hank Aaron
Students soaring to Jupiter in Challenger Learning Center’s new virtual Mission to Europa
Tallahassee Police report bomb threat early Friday morning
‘This is going to be for folks who are in Florida’: FL’s COVID-19 vaccine now only available for state residents