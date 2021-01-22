Congressman Crist proposing bill to award Capitol Police officer Congressional Gold Medal for riot protection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We all probably remember the viral video of brave officer Eugene Goodman fending off rioters at the U.S. Capitol building.

Now, a bill is being proposed to reward him a Congressional Gold Medal for his efforts.

Congressman Charlie Crist says Goodman put his life on the line to save others and feels he should be treated as a hero.

Ever since Goodman’s selfless act of leading rioters away from the senate chambers, he has been showered with praised.

He escorted Vice President Harris during the inauguration and has since been promoted to Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant of Arms.

But, Rep. Crist, along with two other representatives. feel he deserves more, a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the country.

“By protecting those senators by essentially using himself as bait to lower the riders away from the senators. I mean just such a selfless, gracious, courageous act,” said Rep. Crist.

The three representatives have proposed a bill to give good man this honor, and Rep. Crist said he doesn’t see why anyone would be against awarding a man he says provided “a light on one of the country’s darkest days.”

