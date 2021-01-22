Advertisement

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled

Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Dave Chapelle speaks at Backstage at the Geffen Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement. The comedian is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were implemented.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying they’d be rescheduled. A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars including Donnell Rawlings, Ron White and Elon Musk.

Refunds will be available for ticketholders at their point of purchase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Mark Clark was arrested in connection to the...
Arrest made in connection to Florida Capitol Building bomb threat
A Tallahassee man accused of threatening to violently disrupt protests at the Florida Capitol...
Man arrested by FBI for Florida Capitol threats appears in court
Stacey Cowart grew up just a block away from what would become a deadly spot for two of her...
Cairo woman loses 3 loved ones at same intersection, pushes for traffic light
Tyler Boyette is wanted for aggravated assault, kidnapping and stalking, according to TPD.
Thomasville police looking for suspect wanted for assault, kidnapping and stalking
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 21, 2021

Latest News

In this Nov. 16, 2020, file photo, Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee (IOC)...
Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting’
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural
Reports that hundreds of Guard troops were forced out of areas of the Capitol they had been...
Reports that troops were forced out of the Capitol and relocated to a garage to rest drew outrage
The Chiles Timberwolves defeated the St. John Paul II Panthers, 77-68, at Chiles High School on...
Chiles boys bounce back for 77-68 win over St. John Paul II