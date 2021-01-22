Despite smaller roster than in previous years, Chiles cheer feels the strength in their numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, the Chiles cheerleading team will take the floor in the FHSAA Cheerleading Finals.

The Timberwolves have come so close so many times to taking home the gold, most recently finishing as runners-up in 2017.

This year, Chiles is taking a smaller competitive roster than usual, but coach Caylen Berry says the smaller roster has grown the squad’s cohesion.

“With this year’s team, we went smaller,” Berry explained. “We have always been a team of 20. Last year we went down to 16 and this year’s team, we went down to 12, and I think the bond within those 12 has really shown on the floor, in their dedication to practice and their dedication to their skill.

“I think going down to 12 and really cultivating that bond in that group has manifested in their success this year,” she continued.

Chiles takes the mat at 11:48 a.m. on Saturday.

